California days away from projected coronavirus peak

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California is just days away from its projected peak for coronavirus deaths, according to new data.

Around 66 new deaths is expected on Wednesday alone, which is the projected peak, according to data from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

After Wednesday, health officials say the number of coronavirus-related deaths is expected to decline.

California’s peak remains lower than in other states such as New York, which has become the epicenter of US coronavirus outbreak.

According to IHME’s data, New York hit its daily death peak on Thursday, recording 800 deaths on that day alone.

Officials said California’s case count is relatively fair compared to other parts of the country due to early intervention.

It was right here in the Bay were the first counties in the country enacted stay-at-home orders in mid-March.

Just a few days later, Gov. Gavin Newsom enacted the stay-at-home order for the entire state.

At last check, there were more than 23,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in California and more than 680 deaths.

At last weekend’s coronavirus briefing, health officials warned Americans to avoid grocery stores and pharmacies due to the anticipated apex.

“The next two weeks are extraordinarily important,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx warned at the press briefing.

“This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe,” Birx warned.

