California ‘days, not weeks’ away from changing stay-at-home order, Newsom says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday the state is “many days, not weeks” away from easing some restrictions to California’s coronavirus stay-at-home order.
“We’re getting really close to making augmentations to that stay at home order,” the governor said during the Friday briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Newsom said the state could make an announcement early next week.
He said the changes to the order will impact the retail sector of the economy.
The governor said he’ll give an update on Monday on the state’s expanded ability to track and trace for COVID-19 and mentioned the state is making headway on PPE.
The state is also working as quickly as possible to process Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to independent contractors and gig workers, he said.
California has distributed $7.5 billion in unemployment to 3.9 million people.
The state crossed the 2,000 mark on COVID-19 deaths after 91 people lost their lives since Thursday’s update. More than 50,000 people have tested positive.
