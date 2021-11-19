California dedicates November to Native Americans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring November 2021 as “Native American Heritage Month” in the State of California.

“During Native American Heritage Month, we honor and celebrate the perseverance, rich diversity and excellence of all Native Americans – from the first peoples of this place to those from across the Nation who now call California home,” said Newsom. “I encourage everyone in our state to learn more about the people who first called this Nation home, in the spirit of growth, healing and hope for a better future.”

The California State Archives and California Indian Museum and Cultural Center announced yesterday Identity and Stereotypes: Why Do Representations Matter?, a new educational resource created in honor of Native American Heritage Month.