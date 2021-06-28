California Dems try to alter recall laws again ahead of Newsom election

FILE – In this June 3, 2021, file photo California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions during a news conference in San Francisco. Democrats in the state Legislature are trying to alter the state’s recall laws in a move that would allow Newsom’s election to be held earlier. They are expected to debate the proposal Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democrats are trying to alter the state’s recall laws for the second time in four years as Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to face voters.

Lawmakers are expected to vote Monday on a proposal aimed at speeding up the recall process by bypassing a 30-day legislative review of election costs.

They say it’s not necessary because they will approve $215 million for counties to run the election. Many Democrats believe Newsom will benefit from an election held in September rather than later in the fall.

This follows Democrats’ changing the laws to lengthen the recall process in 2017 in an effort to save a state senator.