California deploys 1,280 medical personnel to help overfilled hospitals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California has deployed over one thousand medical personnel to help in medical centers across the state.

The 1,280 healthcare workers will help unburden overfilled hospitals and its overworked staff as COVID hospitalizations continue surging.

“Strengthening the public health workforce is critical to our ability to protect lives during this latest wave of COVID-19 cases. These deployments are an important first step in helping health facilities get the staffing resources they need,” said Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Resources Type Number Deployed
California National Guard 159
Cal Mat 154
Health Corps 16
Federal Personnel  75 (Department of Defense)
 64 (United States Health & Human Services)
Contracted Personnel 812

