California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife reopens properties after wildfire threats

Smoke from the Bobcat fire rises in the Angeles National Forest above Duarte, California, about 27 miles (43 km) northeast of Los Angeles, September 7, 2020. – Eight national forests in California have been closed as firefighters battle blazes across the state which is in the grips of a record-setting heat wave. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After California forests were closed due to wildfire danger, 34 properties have been reopened to the public on Thursday, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

This comes after the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region announced that closures at most California forests would be lifted.

Some wildlife areas and ecological reserves will remain closed in order to be used as routes for emergency services — A list of those land closures can be found on the CDFW’s Emergency Closures webpage.

All hunters and anglers are advised to check open properties ahead of planning a trip.

The USDA Forest Service closure was lifted two days before it was originally set to expire on Sept. 17.

Due to wildfire conditions, four Southern California forests will stay closed until Sept. 22. — That includes Los Padres, Angeles, San Bernardino and Cleveland national forests.

The El Dorado National Forest will be closed through Sept. 30 as the Caldor Fire continues to burn.

However, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is open to the public.