California deputies seize nearly 2,000 stolen catalytic converters, $300,000 in cash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies seized nearly 2,000 stolen catalytic converters and around $300,000 in cash while serving a search warrant recently.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies worked with the Elk Grove Police Department to serve the warrant in a park of Elk Grove they believe was related to the theft and sales of catalytic converters.

It’s unclear when the bust took place or if any charges have been filed.

