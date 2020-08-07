California’s COVID-19 data collection glitch fixed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – State health officials are working through a backlog of up to 300,000 disease records after a data glitch distorted California’s electronic reporting system, which is mainly being used to track COVID-19.

California health leaders say it could be 24-48 hours before the backlog of up to 300,000 records is cleared and the flow of COVID-19 data is restored.

“Our data system failed,” Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

A serious technical issue in the Calredie system used to track infectious diseases is to blame for the undercounting of COVID-19 positivity rates and cases for at least a week.

Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says the glitch was caused after an outage on July 25. The state failed to remove a workaround put in place for the outage.

He says one of the state’s largest commercial labs could not provide data to the state for five days.

“The governor has directed a full investigation of what happened and we will hold people accountable,” he said.

Ghaly said Friday the issue has been fixed and the state is now developing a separate COVID-19 electronic reporting system.

The update comes days after Governor Newsom touted drops in positive cases and the overall positivity rate state-wide.

“We believe the trends we discussed earlier this week remain the same,” Dr. Ghaly said. “Case rates continue to follow the rate we see in hospitalizations, seeing slight decreases.”

State leaders use the data to make key reopening and closing decisions for counties at risk of community spread.

Lately its been used to track counties that are of concern. Ghaly said Friday the county watch list has been frozen for a week and will unfreeze once the backlog is worked through.

