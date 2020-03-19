California DMV bans walk-ins, cuts hours amid shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it is banning all walk-in appointments and will reduce service hours to protect the health of its employees and customers.

Effective immediately, transactions that require a DMV office visit can only be done with an appointment.

DMV offices will be open for appointment-only services on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All extended office hours have been suspended.

Additionally, all behind-the-wheel driving tests have been canceled. Those who have made appointments are advised to contact the DMV to reschedule.

The DMV said it is now offering a texting service so customers can check-in, leave the office, and return once they are notified by text of their place in line – all in an effort to practice social distancing.

Additionally, seating in the DMV offices has been reduced to create more space between customers.

The DMV said it will be launching a virtual field office on March 23, so customers can upload documents, provide e-signatures for services like vehicle transfers, commercial driver’s license renewals, and driver’s license reinstatements.

If you’re looking to do something else like get a new driver’s license, a REAL ID, or a vehicle inspection, that will still require an office visit.

The DMV has requested law enforcement exercise discretion when reviewing driver’s license and vehicle registration records that expire in the next 60 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit the DMV’s website here.

