California DMV gives 1-year extension to drivers over 70 with expiring licenses

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Drivers in California who are over age 70 will be granted an automatic one-year extension on their driver’s licenses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Monday.

Those who have a noncommercial license expiring between March 1 to Dec. 31 of this year are eligible for the extension.

DMV officials said the extension is being given to delay in-person visits to DMV offices statewide, which are usually required for that age group to renew driver’s licenses.

Before this, the DMV had issued 120-day extensions to senior drivers whose licenses expired March through July to avoid visits over health concerns.

According to the DMV, drivers won’t automatically get documentation in the mail citing the extension. Rather, senior drivers are advised to request official documentation of the extension online beginning July 15. Just search “extension” in the search bar.

The DMV said law enforcement agencies have already been notified that the state has extended the driver’s license deadline.

The renewal deadline for drivers 69 years old and younger with licenses that expired between March and July is now July 31.

The DMV had reopened all field offices statewide last month.

