California DMV making $50M a year selling drivers’ personal info: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles has been generating revenue amounting to $50 million a year – reportedly by selling the personal information of drivers, according to a VICE report.

In a document obtained by VICE through a public records request, the revenue was generated by selling information such as names, addresses, and car registration information.

The document stated the list may include insurance companies, prospective employers, and vehicle manufacturers, but named no specific requesters.

Past investigations that analyzed DMVs nationwide revealed LexisNexis and Experian are among companies that request personal information, as well as private investigators.

