California DMV reopens all offices

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, June 11 will reopen all field offices statewide that were temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who currently have appointments for limited transactions that require an in-person visit will be served.

Transactions that require an in-person visit include:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Applying for a disabled person parking placards (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow

Vehicle verifications

Behind-the-wheel driving tests are still not available.

The DMV is reminding all Californians that its virtual portal online remains active, allowing you to complete a variety of transactions including driver license and vehicle registration renewals.

Offices will also offer additional services for commercial drivers, including vehicle inspections and basic control tests.

The commercial offices will begin contacting previously scheduled applicants to reschedule the vehicle inspection and basic skills components.

The DMV also will resume offering motorcycle drive tests.

The DMV has already begun rescheduling appointments canceled during the temporary closure and notifying customers of the new date.

Once the DMV has accommodated those customers, the DMV will begin offering a limited number of new appointments.

The DMV plans to resume offering all services to appointment and non-appointment customers in the coming weeks, as space allows.

All DMV customers will be required to wear face coverings, as employees do, and to maintain social distancing.

Instead of waiting inside, customers will also be offered the option to receive a text message to be notified when their number is being called.

Entrance into all DMV offices will be metered and wait times may be extended.

