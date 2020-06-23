California DMV resumes behind-the-wheel drive tests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is resuming its administration of behind-the-wheel drive tests beginning Friday, June 26.

Behind-the-wheel tests had been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The DMV will automatically reschedule all canceled drive test appointments, according to a statement on its website.

The DMV anticipates it will take several weeks to complete testing for previously canceled tests.

Appointments for new behind-the-wheel tests will not be available until previously canceled tests are completed.

According to the DMV, all drive test applicants will be required to wear a face covering and answer screening questions before starting the exam.

Temperature checks will be added to safety protocols statewide in the coming weeks.

Officials said due to the pandemic, at least two windows need to be lowered during the test for increased ventilation, and examiners will conduct more of the test outside of the vehicle, like when they are providing applicants with pre-test instructions.

A big change for potential new drivers – the DMV will be shortening the testing route in many locations, but will remain long enough “to adequately determine driving knowledge and safety skills.”

Hours will also be expanded to accommodate more tests, including Saturday service in some areas.

The DMV recently reopened its 169 field offices statewide for limited transactions requiring an in-person visit.

Customers are still advised to use its expanded virtual portal online, where driver license and vehicle registration renewals can be completed.

