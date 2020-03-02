California driver plows through home, pins sleeping man to wall

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KRON) – It wasn’t a dream.

A man who was asleep in his bedroom in Riverson Saturday night was pinned against the wall after a car crashed into his Riverside home, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Officials said the car first crashed into a utility pole, then into the man’s home around 1 a.m.

Responding officers found the man pinned between the wall and car. He was cut free by authorities and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Luckily, the man suffered only minor injuries.

Fire officials said the man’s home is now “uninhabitable” and four people are displaced.

The car’s driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury, as well as DUI with a blood-alcohol level higher than .08 causing injury, according to the Press-Enterprise.

A passenger in the car was also cited on suspicion of public intoxication, the publication reported.

