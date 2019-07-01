California drivers are (among) the worst: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Surprised?

California drivers ranked among some of the worst in the entire country, according to a study released Thursday by financial website Smart Asset.

The study found California ranked third for the states with the worst drivers.

Topping the list was Mississippi, followed by Alabama.

The study also found that California has the 6th highest rate of searches for speeding and traffic tickets.

It also has the 12th lowest percentage of insured drivers at a whopping 85%.

California also ranked among the highest in DUI rates, with 4.59 DUIs issued per 1,000 drivers.

Hawaii took the top spot of highest DUI rate with 6.28 per 1,000, followed by Alaska at 5.80.

