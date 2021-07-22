California EDD to speed up unemployment benefits, adopt ‘pay now’ policy

FILE – In his Dec. 18, 2020, file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. On Thursday, July 22, 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced a change in how it pays unemployment benefits that is expected to help up to 100,000 people whose benefits have been suspended tor weeks or months. The change announced Thursday is the result of a settlement between the EDD and the Center for Workers’ Rights. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Employment Development Department (EDD) announced Thursday it will begin releasing unemployment benefits to hundreds of thousands who were stuck in the review process.

Under pressure, EDD said it will stop freezing benefits for people whose existing claims have eligibility questions.

Instead, it will offer “conditional payments” to people who’ve certified for and received at least a week’s worth of benefits rather than putting people in “pending” status while EDD investigates whether they are eligible.

“We know many claimants who cleared fraud filters and verified identity have been waiting too long for payment,” said EDD Director Rita Saenz. “In response, we are launching a new program that will help many Californians get benefits faster.”

The department will begin sending notices this week to those who will benefit from this pay-now policy. Payments will be reaching claimant accounts starting Friday and over the following weeks.

Further updates and information about the conditional payment program will be posted on the Claim Status webpage.