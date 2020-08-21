California energy regulators take blame for state’s energy shortage amid heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – State energy regulators are responding to the investigation into California’s energy shortage and rolling blackouts amid this week’s record heatwave.

California energy regulators are taking the blame for the state’s energy shortage.

In a six-page letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, leaders of the state’s public utility commission, energy commission, and grid operator vowed to improve their systems after a record heatwave threatened power disruptions for nearly a week.

Leaders explained California is relying too heavily on out of state power imports to meet the high demand for electricity on summer afternoons and nights.

When the west coast heat wave hit, officials explained, it hampered its ability to access imports.

They said the imported power is unreliable, noting it’s not secured through long term contracts.

As power supply dwindled over the weekend, the state’s largest electric company, PG&E said the California Independent System Operator gave it ten minutes’ notice to shut down power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

Leaders of California ISO said it could not have predicted the chain of events, but promised to do better in communicating.

Energy regulators are now suggesting Newsom’s administration reexamine state rules on energy supply.

Leaders wrote, “The forecasts and planning reserves need to better account for the fact that climate change will mean more heat storms and more volatile imports, and that our changing electricity system may need larger reserves.”

Officials say they’re working to bring in an extra 3300 megawatts of power into the state’s supply by 2021.

Energy regulators maintain California’s commitment to clean energy did not cause the shortage.

Governor Newsom, who ordered the investigation, has not yet commented on their reply.

