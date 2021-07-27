California expands Medi-Cal to adults 50+ regardless of immigration status

The Kaiser Medical Offices located at 200 Muir Road in Martinez, Calif., on January 13, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Bay City News)

(BCN) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an expansion of the state’s Medicaid program Tuesday, making all low-income adults age 50 and up eligible for the program regardless of immigration status.

The bill expands Medi-Cal coverage to roughly 235,000 state residents, according to state officials, and also expands behavioral health services for people age 25 and under as well as homeless residents who have mental health issues.

Newsom framed the bill as a step toward the state achieving universal health care.

“We have not finished that job, but we’re making a big investment here today in that progress,” Newsom said.

The full text of the bill can be found on this website.