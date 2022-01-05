California extends statewide indoor mask mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California announced Wednesday it will extend its current statewide indoor mask mandate until Feb. 15.

This comes a day after California recorded record-breaking numbers of positive COVID-19 rates throughout the state.

California reached 20 percent positivity rate — the highest rate since the pandemic began.

BREAKING: California is recording its highest ever COVID-19 positivity rate in the pandemic now at 20.4%.



Hospitalizations and ICU admissions also saw increases over the holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/p4xCVlUMEt — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 4, 2022

The initial statewide mask mandate started on Dec. 15 and was scheduled to end on Jan. 15.

State officials say they are concerned about the increased hospital admissions.

Secretary of the California Health & Human Services Agency Dr. Mark Ghaly said state officials will reevaluate the mandate closer to the Feb. 15 date.