California eyes ending cash bail, rolling back crime reforms

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, detainees wait in a cell for an appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. In November 2020, California voters will consider rolling back a host of criminal justice changes in what amounts to a referendum on whether the famously progressive state has become too lenient. Proposition 20 would amend criminal sentencing and supervision laws enacted during the administration of Gov. Jerry Brown that critics say are too favorable to criminals, while Proposition 25 could overturn a 2018 law that eliminates cash bail. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state to completely end cash bail, even as voters are weighing rolling back other criminal justice reforms enacted during Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration.

In voting that ends Tuesday, Californians were considering both Proposition 25 to end cash bail and Proposition 20 to restore some criminal penalties.

The bail measure would substitute risk assessments to decide who should remain in jail while awaiting trial.

The criminal justice initiative would again bar those convicted of certain serious offenses from being released early on parole.

It also would boost penalties for repeated retail thefts, toughen parole standards and allow more DNA collection.

Latest Stories: