SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state to completely end cash bail, even as voters are weighing rolling back other criminal justice reforms enacted during Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration.
In voting that ends Tuesday, Californians were considering both Proposition 25 to end cash bail and Proposition 20 to restore some criminal penalties.
The bail measure would substitute risk assessments to decide who should remain in jail while awaiting trial.
The criminal justice initiative would again bar those convicted of certain serious offenses from being released early on parole.
It also would boost penalties for repeated retail thefts, toughen parole standards and allow more DNA collection.
>> Voting Resources at Your Local Election Headquarters
Latest Stories:
- Twitter flags Trump tweet on Supreme Court decision on PA voting
- Santa Clara County breaks early voting record
- Newsfeed Now: Election Day
- California eyes ending cash bail, rolling back crime reforms
- Trump vs. Biden: What each candidate’s first 100 days might look like