California facing billions in budget cuts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California is likely to feel its deep budget cuts through the rest of the year and well into next year.

After the president ended negotiations on a broad federal stimulus package, next week will cement billions in budget cuts state leaders hoped to reverse.

California needs the federal government to provide $14-billion in relief by October 15th to restore $11 billion in cuts made in July to colleges, courts, other public institutions, state worker pay, with deferred spending for schools.

State lawmakers said Thursday those cuts are likely here to stay.

“Everything in Washington is completely unpredictable. It’s hard to know day to day what’s going to happen, much less even hour to hour. We’re very happy with the strategy, it’s very unfortunate Washington isn’t doing what they need to do,” Assm. Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said.

“Now it’s time for reality. We shouldn’t have counted on the federal government. We shouldn’t have spent so much money up front on the COVID concern when the models were so flawed, and now it’s coming home to roost,” State Sen. John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa, said.

Governor Gavin Newsom has not weighed in on what’s recently happened with federal stimulus talks but here’s what he said about the issue earlier this week.

“I believe the strategy was a prudent one. I believe the strategy is one that will still bear fruit as it relates to the federal government to do more to support American citizens across this country, including cities and states,” Newsom said.

Lawmakers say further action on this year’s budget is unlikely and there have been no signs indicating the governor will call a special session.

State budget leaders say they’re mentally preparing for next year to be another difficult financial year.