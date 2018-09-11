California firefighters deploy to help with Hurricane Florence response Video

LOS ANGELES (CNN) -- Support from the West Coast is headed to the East Coast.

Los Angeles and Orange Counties are sending firefighters to help with Hurricane Florence.

LA County is sending a 16-member urban search and rescue team to Bowling Green, Virginia, and another 16-member swift water rescue team to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Orange County is sending swift water rescue workers and equipment to Virginia.

Florence is expected to make landfall sometime Thursday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES