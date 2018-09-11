California

California firefighters deploy to help with Hurricane Florence response

LOS ANGELES (CNN) -- Support from the West Coast is headed to the East Coast. 

Los Angeles and Orange Counties are sending firefighters to help with Hurricane Florence. 

LA County is sending a 16-member urban search and rescue team to Bowling Green, Virginia, and another 16-member swift water rescue team to Raleigh, North Carolina. 

Orange County is sending swift water rescue workers and equipment to Virginia. 

Florence is expected to make landfall sometime Thursday. 

