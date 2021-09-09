California Flex Alert issued again for Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Independent System Operator issued another Flex Alert for Thursday as a heat wave is expected to cause a strain to the state’s power grid.

Officials are asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. – this means avoiding using appliances that take a lot of energy, like dishwashers and laundry machines. You should also set your thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

Here’s what you can do before the early evening hours to prepare:

Pre-cool your home: You can use air conditioning before 4 p.m. and keep curtains and blinds drawn to keep extra sunlight out.

Do your laundry and dishwashing earlier in the day

Use your oven and electric stove to prepare dinner ahead of time

Charge electronics before 4 p.m.

During the Flex Alert, you should turn off unnecessary lights as well.

Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert can help stabilize the power grid during a time

of tight supply conditions, and prevent further emergency measures, including rotating

power outages, the Cal ISO says.