California forms COVID-19 testing taskforce

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Department of Public Health officials on Tuesday announced the formation of a COVID-19 testing taskforce, as well as new guidelines for testing.

The new guidelines include details on who should be tested, but will also give direction to labs on which specimens to process first.

California is now averaging 105,000 tests a day over the last two weeks, according to the state’s Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

“At this (California’s) high level of transmission, contact tracing is harder, we are aware of that,” Dr. Ghaly says.

The licensing board will begin reaching out to doctors, medical professionals to try to expand testing in their offices.

This would allow larger testing sites to focus on groups that are harder to reach, and in some cases, more at risk.

