(KRON) — It’s the perfect time to fill the tank.

California gas prices exceed the national average, however, California gas prices are declining. According to the American Automobile Association, the national average as of Monday is $3.25 and the California average is $4.90.

California gas prices as of Nov. 27:

Regular: $4.90

Mid-Grade: $5.11

Premium: $5.27

Diesel: $5.85

California gas prices have declined significantly even within a month. The price of regular gas has dropped three cents since last week. In October, the average regular price in California was $5.33.

The premium gas average price has reduced from $5.72 in October to $5.27 now. Diesel has gas dropped from $6.18 last month to $5.85 now.

According to AAA, Mono County currently has the highest California gas price of $6.17.

The AAA study reports that Sonoma County and San Francisco have the highest gas price average in the Bay Area. San Francisco’s average is $5.06, while Sonoma County’s average is $5.08.

The highest recorded average of regular unleaded price was $6.44 a gallon on June 14, 2022. Diesel gas reached its highest price on June 18, 2022, at $7.01 per gallon, per AAA.

Yuba and Tehama Counties have the lowest gas prices in California, both counties under $4.65.