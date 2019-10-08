California gas prices soar above $4 – a five-year high

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Gas prices are declining for most American motorists – but not in California!

Prices here are averaging $4.18 per gallon, with some areas reaching $5.

More expensive gas is nothing new for Californians since the state requires special cleaner-burning fuel that is more expensive to produce.

But this price spike is due to outages at several refineries that supply gas to the West Coast.

Refineries often suspend operations during this time of year as they switch from summer to winter blends, but these outages were unexpected.

The affected refineries are working to resume production.

Experts expect fuel prices in California to stabilize by the end of the week.

The average price for a gallon of gas elsewhere is $2.65.

