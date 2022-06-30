SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – Right as gas prices are starting to go down in time for the July 4 weekend a scheduled gas tax increase is set to go into effect.

The tax will tack on nearly three cents per gallon onto the prices at the pump.

Money gained by the state’s gas tax goes toward highway and road improvement projects.

Democrats and Republicans at the state capitol have been vocal about wanting to suspend the gas tax for one year and give people money to keep up with inflation.

The budget plan has not been finalized yet and even when it does the gas tax wasn’t to be suspended until October 1.

As you may recall, the plan also included money for you which could give some families up to one thousand dollars depending how much you make and you how many kids you have.

Tomorrow also marks the start of California’s new fiscal year.

The gas tax goes into effect tomorrow but gas prices have been going down generally.

They are down an average of eight cents in San Francisco and ten cents in San Jose.

So take advantage of the lower prices today because tomorrow these prices will guaranteed go up with the gas tax going into effect.