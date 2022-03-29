SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Reparations Task Force has decided who will be eligible for compensation from the state.

The task force determined eligibility will be based on those with lineage traced to an African American enslaved person or free Black person living in the United States before the end of the 19th century.

California’s Reparations Task Force Tuesday approved this in a 5 to 3 with one member abstaining.

The decision came after members delayed the vote last month to decide if the eligible group would be based on race or if they can trace their lineage back to enslaved African Americans.

After another day-long debate Tuesday, task force members noted they needed to make the decision so economists working with the panel can begin work on determining what reparations could look like.

“I think whatever we decide we have to frame it appropriately so we can keep on board with what we’re doing because this isn’t even half the battle and we have to get this through a legislature. This is very controversial stuff,” Monica Montgomery Steppe said.

There are an estimated 2.6 million Black Californians, two million of which are expected to be descendants of slaves.

The task force still has more than a year worth of work left to do, with its recommendation due to the legislature by June of 2023.