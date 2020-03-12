California guidance against gatherings likely to be extended beyond March: Gov. Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Gov. Gavin Newsom says sweeping guidance for Californians to avoid large gatherings will likely extend beyond March.

The statewide guidance applies to sporting events, concerts and even smaller social gatherings in places where people can’t remain at least 6 feet apart.

He said Thursday that he expects it will affect the Major League Baseball season that begins at the end of the month.

But so far, the guidance has not been extended to Disneyland or to casinos and card rooms.

It is not an official ban on big gatherings.

Newsom said California’s legal authority is limited when it comes to enforcement but he expects people to adopt the recommendations.

