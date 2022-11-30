Various guns are displayed at a store on July 18, 2022. (AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Following a massive data breach that exposed the personal information of 192,000 Californians who applied for gun permits, the California Department of Justice released a report looking into what went wrong.

The DOJ released results Wednesday from an independent investigation of the exposure of confidential data associated with the DOJ’s 2022 Firearms Dashboard.

From June 27-28, confidential firearms-related data was publicly exposed on OpenJustice. The names, addresses, and license types of Concealed Carry Weapons permit holders in California were exposed.

The investigation found that personal data of roughly 192,000 people who applied for CCW permits between 2012-2021 was unintentionally disclosed.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said he “remains deeply angered that this incident occurred. This unauthorized release of personal information was unacceptable. This was more than an exposure of data, it was a breach of trust that falls far short of my expectations and the expectations Californians have of our department.”

Forensic cyber experts concluded that the Firearms Dashboard data breach was unintentional.

“While the report found no ill intent, this incident was unacceptable,” Bonta said.

The DOJ said it will implement all recommendations from the independent investigation. The recommendations include: