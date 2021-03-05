California has administered more than 10 million COVID vaccines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California has administered more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, state officials announced Friday.

This milestone was achieved less than three months after the first shot was administered in the state.

California has administered more doses of the vaccine than any other state in the United States, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a video posted to Twitter Friday.

Newsom said the only constraint is manufactured supply, but says there is a “bright light at the end of this tunnel.”

On Friday, state officials announced several outdoor activities in California can soon reopen.

Ballparks, stadiums and theme parks can open outdoors beginning April 1 with capacity restrictions, mandatory masking, and other safety modifications, the California Department of Public Health said.

California’s coronavirus situation has improved greatly. The rate of people testing positive for the infection has fallen to 2.1% in the last week, the lowest level of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations that topped out at nearly 22,000 in early January are down to 4,500 now and projected to fall below 500 statewide by early April, according to state models. Similarly, models predict just 125 ICU patients in a month’s time.

California has 3,493,126 confirmed cases to date.

As of March 2, 40 counties remain the most restrictive Purple tier, 16 counties are in the Red tier while two counties are in the Orange tier.

Find the status of activities in specific counties here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.