LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 24: Holiday beachgoers head to Venice Beach on Memorial Day as coronavirus safety restrictions continue being relaxed in Los Angeles County and nationwide on May 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. County officials are braced for a holiday weekend that could again challenge residents’ resolve to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by adhering to stay-at-home restrictions, avoiding large gatherings, wearing face coverings and social distancing when interacting with others. A growing heatwave also adds to the temptation to gather at beaches. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California has recorded more than 5,000 COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to climb in several parts of the state.

On Sunday, the state Department of Public Health reported 148,855 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 5,063 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week, nine counties reported a spike in new cases or hospitalizations, some from Memorial Day holiday gatherings and others from prisons and nursing homes.

The state is gradually reopening after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 19. Retail stores and restaurants, then churches and hair salons were allowed to reopen with restrictions.

On Friday, hotels, zoos, museums and movie theaters were among the businesses cleared to reopen.

