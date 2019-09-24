California health officials urging everyone to stop vaping amid probe

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Department of Public Health issued a health advisory Tuesday to urge consumers to stop vaping.

Health officials say 90 people who have a history of vaping were hospitalized for severe breathing problems and lung damage, and two people have died.

With no known cause, officials say consumers should refrain from vaping marijuana or tobacco products until investigations are completed.

Over 500 cases have been reported across the U.S., and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the mysterious outbreak but has not yet identified a common electronic cigarette or ingredient.

Acting State Public Health Officer Charity Dean says “we are seeing something that we have not seen before.”

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to crack down on youth vaping.

The executive order will spend $20 million on raising awareness about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report