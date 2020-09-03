California Highway Patrol continues Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is implementing its Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period this weekend.

CHP said over 1,000 people were arrested last year for driving under the influence during the roughly 3-day enforcement period. Forty-five people died in crashes throughout the state and CHP said nearly 3/4 of them were not wearing a seatbelt.

“Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence is extremely dangerous, not only to the person driving but to everyone on the road with them,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley in a press release. “If you travel this holiday weekend, make smart decisions and drive to arrive.”

The Maximum Enforcement Period begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, September 4, and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 7. Drug Recognition Experts will also be on duty during this time, according to CHP.

The CHP also reminds Californians to take safety precautions recommended by the California Department of Public Health to protect themselves, their families, and others from COVID-19 including physical distancing, wearing a face-covering if you go out in public, washing your hands for 20 seconds, and remaining at home if you become sick. California Highway Patrol on Sept. 3, 2020.

