California inmate dies while on death row for killing mother

This March 28, 2018 photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Donald R. Millwee. Millwee, a California inmate has died of natural causes while awaiting execution for killing his physically disabled mother, officials said Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Millwee died at an outside hospital Tuesday evening, correctional officials said. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate has died of natural causes while awaiting execution for killing his physically disabled mother.

Officials say 68-year-old Donald Millwee died at an outside hospital Tuesday evening.

He was sentenced to death in Riverside County in 1990 for the fatal shooting of his mother, Esta Millwee, in 1986.

She was paralyzed on one side of her face after suffering a brain aneurysm in 1981.

Millwee was living on the streets of Riverside at the time.

He didn’t get along with his mother but was seen near her home that day, after having a previous argument with his father.