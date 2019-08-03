‘California is a disgrace’: Trump takes aim at state during latest rally

(KRON) — “Nearly half of all the homeless people living in the streets in America happen to live in the state of California,” President Donald Trump said.

Trump set his sights on California and specifically San Francisco and Los Angeles during a campaign rally in Ohio Thursday.

“What they are doing to our beautiful California is a disgrace to our country. It’s a shame,”the president said. “The world is looking at it. Look at Los Angeles with the tents and the horrible, horrible, disgusting conditions. Look at San Francisco.”

He also criticized the governor over illegal immigration.

“You have a governor that invites the whole world to come in to California, we’ll pay for your health care, we’ll pay for,” he said. “And then you wonder why so many people are coming up.”

Gov. Newsom said he’s heard it all before and wonders why the president isn’t offering solutions instead of criticism

“I think the President of the United States of America includes all states and cities, so if you have a critique offer some advice and counsel,” Newsom said.

Coalition on Homelessness Executive Director Jennifer Friedenbach says the president is playing politics instead of solving the problem.

She says his indifference to homelessness is making matters worse,

“This crisis was created by the federal government by another republican Ronald Reagan when they cut the federal housing budget by almost 80 percent,” Friedenbach said.

