(KRON) – California is the hardest state to open a restaurant in the United States, according to a study conducted by Restaurant Furniture.

The study analyzed the various costs that a restaurant owner would need to spend in one year to run a restaurant, including the rent per square foot of commercial space, annual food service permit cost, annual liquor license cost, state sales tax rate, state corporate tax rate, and employee minimum wage.

The data was turned into scores from 1 to 10, where the highest scores would mean better results.

Top 10 states where it’s most expensive to open a restaurant Rank State Annual Food Service Permit cost ($) Annua Liquor License cost ($) State Sales Tax rate State Corporate Tax rate Minimum wage ($) Rent per sq foot per year ($) Score/100 1 California 809 N/A 3% 9% 15.50 45.74 28.04 2 New York 280 4,352 5% 7% 14.20 69.60 28.39 3 Colorado 385 500 8% 5% 13.65 25.95 40.02 4 Illinois 450 750 5% 10% 13 28.42 40.15 5 Arizona 585 2,000 6% 7% 13.85 24.70 40.44 6 Alaska 400 600 8% 9% 10.85 23.28 41.88 7 New Jersey 100 1,375 3% 9% 14.13 25.75 45.14 8 New Mexico N/A 5,525 4% 8% 12 21.59 46.66 9 Hawaii 300 300 1% 6 12 66.72 50.05 10 Washington 632 1,600 4% 0 15.74 25.32 52.23 Restaurant Furniture

California ranks third-most expensive for annual rent per square foot followed by New York and Hawaii. The average rent by square foot for California is $45.74. The Golden State also has the highest food service permit at $809 per year.

Washington is the second most expensive state for an annual food service permit at $632. The minimum wage is the second highest in California at $15.50 an hour. Washington’s minimum wage is slightly higher than California’s at $15.74.

New York and Colorado follow California as the second and third-most expensive cities to start a restaurant.

The study was not able to determine the annual liquor license cost for a California restaurant. However, the state of New York requires a grand total of $4,352 for a liquor license yearly. New Mexico’s liquor license is even higher at $5,525 per year.

Colorado is in third place due to its $25.95 rent per square foot per year, 8 percent state taxes, and a 5 percent corporate tax rate. Not to mention, Colorado restaurant owners are required to spend $750 yearly for a liquor license.

Nick Warren, head of e-commerce at Restaurant Furniture stated, “Opening and maintaining a restaurant can be a significant financial undertaking due to the cost of living, diverse regulatory environments, and varying market demands across states. California and New York, being two of the most populous and economically active states, often have higher real estate costs, labor expenses, and regulatory requirements, making it expensive to establish and sustain a restaurant business. The competition is fierce in metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and others, and operating costs can be notably high.”