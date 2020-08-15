California ISO declares statewide Stage 2 Emergency due to increased energy use amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has declared a statewide Stage 2 Emergency for Friday due to excessive heat driving up electricity use and putting strain on the grid, officials announced Friday.

The ISO is working closely with utilities and neighboring power systems to limit and even avoid and potential power outages.

On Thursday, the ISO issued a Flex Alert for Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., calling on the public to conserve electricity.

Consumers are being asked to set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights and put off using major appliances during the time.

Officials say reducing energy use during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including the incidence of rotating power outages.

If things don’t improve, it will become Stage 3 Emergency — meaning rotating power outages.

Latest News Headlines: