California issues Travel Advisory ahead of Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Department of Health issued a Travel Advisory for people who are coming and going from the state for “non-essential” reasons.

The Travel Advisory published Friday says people arriving in California from other states or countries should self-quarantine for 14 days once in the state.

Officials are also encouraging California residents to stay home instead of traveling to other states and countries.

The advisory was published two weeks before Thanksgiving, when travel is expected to increase. It only applies to non-essential travel.

Who’s exempt? California defines essential travel reasons as such: work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.

On Thursday, California became the second state to record one million total coronavirus cases, after Texas. The whole country is seeing a rise in cases, with health and government leaders concerned about holiday travel exacerbating the surge.

We’re beginning to see restrictions come back into play after a few weeks when things felt close-to-normal. San Francisco is banning indoor dining again, and reducing capacity in movie theaters and gyms.

Other Bay Area counties are also reducing capacity limits.