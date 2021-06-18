How to sign up for California’s new digital COVID vaccine card system

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Department of Public Health on Friday launched a new Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record system for vaccinated Californians.

The tool allows those who are vaccinated to access their record from the state’s immunization registry systems.

“While CDPH recommends that vaccinated Californians keep their paper CDC card in a safe and secure place, we recognize that some people might prefer an electronic version,” said California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan. “And if one of the state’s nearly 20 million vaccinated Californians misplaces their paper card, the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record provides a convenient backup.”

Here’s how it works.

All you have to do is enter your name, date of birth, and an email or mobile phone number associated with your vaccine record on the website.

After you create a four-digit PIN, you will receive a link to your vaccine record that will open up once you re-enter your PIN.

The record shows the same information as the paper CDC vaccine card: name, date of birth, date of vaccinations, and vaccine manufacturer. It also includes a QR code that makes these same details readable by a QR scanner. Once the digital record is received, individuals are encouraged to screenshot the information and save it to their phone files or camera roll.

“We worked with CDPH, tech industry leaders, and consulted with California’s top businesses, service and event purveyors to create a system that works well for all sectors,” said Amy Tong, State CIO and Director of the California Department of Technology. “We achieved our goal to quickly produce an intuitive portal that offers Californians another way, and an easier way, to access their own COVID-19 immunization history.”

You can learn more about the online tool on the state’s COVID website.

If you need to correct or update your immunization record, visit the website here.