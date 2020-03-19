California launches new coronavirus website

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new website launched by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday will give Californians the latest announcements on all things coronavirus-related.

The website, covid19.ca.gov, will highlight the steps people take to stay healthy and the resources available to Californians impacted by the outbreak, including paid sick leave and unemployment assistance.

The campaign also includes public service announcements from state health officials and the state surgeon general.

Facebook and Instagram have provided the state with $1 million in advertising credits to help promote this campaign.

Also on the website will be volunteer opportunities, social media messages, and videos that can be shared to help get the word out.

