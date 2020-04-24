California launches program to deliver meals to seniors during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday the state has partnered with FEMA to provide meals to seniors during the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Newsom said they are working with local restaurants and produce suppliers to provide healthy and unlimited meals to the seniors who need them.

NEW: CA has launched a first-in-the-nation program–



Restaurants Deliver will allow local restaurants to provide meals for older Californians. 3 meals a day–at no cost.



This will help provide jobs to local businesses and aid those in need.



Learn more:https://t.co/e82f36Abzd. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 24, 2020

Newsom said this program will not only help seniors but it will also give an economic boost to local restaurants.

The program will go into into effect immediately, he said.

Seniors who qualify for the meals include those who are at high risk for coronavirus or have compromised immune systems. They also must be in financial position 600% below of federal poverty.

Newsom also announced United Airlines is providing call center staff support to check in on seniors across the state.

