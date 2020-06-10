California lawmakers hold demonstration in honor of George Floyd, Black lives lost

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California lawmakers held a demonstration Tuesday outside of the State Capitol in memory of Black men and women killed by police.

Dozens of California lawmakers crouched down to kneel in honor of George Floyd and other Black lives lost over the years.

A symbolic gesture on a sunny Tuesday at the State Capitol.

“This day would be picturesque. It would be a day to go jogging if you were Ahmaud Arbery, to ride a bike if you Freddie Gray,” Assm. Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles, said.

Masked and six feet apart, the group knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time George Floyd struggled to breathe under the arm of a police officer.

The group made up almost entirely of Democrats urged each other to take accountability and create change.

“If the hardest thing you do is kneel for almost nine minutes out of this, then you’re not working hard enough, because this is a show, and unlike so many protesters and young people and people in the black and latino community and people who face this everyday. Unlike them we have the opportunity to immediately do something about it,” Assm. Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, said.

The Black Legislative Caucus already presented its list of priority bills, many of which have to do with justice reform.

Many of these bills will be considered in the legislature this week and next.

“Join us in playing a leading role in the next coming attraction, and reforming racism and police brutality in this state and in this country,” State Sen. Steven Bradford, Los Angeles, said.

