Business delayed in California Senate after positive COVID-19 test result

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Some business at the California Capitol is delayed Wednesday after a positive COVID-19 test result was reported.

Sources in the building tell KRON4 News the Capitol is not shut down.

Additionally, a spokesperson in the Assembly confirmed with KRON4 that the chamber’s schedule will resume today with a committee meeting and a session at 1 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

