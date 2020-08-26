Business delayed in California Senate after positive COVID-19 test result

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Some business at the California Capitol is delayed Wednesday after a positive COVID-19 test result was reported.
Sources in the building tell KRON4 News the Capitol is not shut down.
Additionally, a spokesperson in the Assembly confirmed with KRON4 that the chamber’s schedule will resume today with a committee meeting and a session at 1 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
