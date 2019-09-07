California lawmakers push to pass last minute bills

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Decisions made next week at the state capitol could have a significant impact on industries across California.

The legislature has five work days left to get proposed laws on the governor’s desk, some of which could change the landscape of a number of businesses.

Next week lawmakers will make their final decision on AB5, a measure that would reclassify a number of workers in several industries as employees instead of independent contractors.

This week, dozens of truckers blared their big rig horns outside the capitol in protest.

Gig economy companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash threatening to put an initiative on the 2020 ballot to let voters decide if the bill passes.

Another measure being considered that could shake up an industry, SB206.

The bill would allow college athletes in California to be compensated for the use of their likeness and image, a proposal that flies in the face of ncaa rules.

NBA star Lebron James tweeted support for the measure this week.

If passed, California could find itself in a court battle with the organization that governs college athletics.

Another bill close to the finish line: Renters protection bill AB1482.

The measure would cap annual rent increases at 5 percent plus inflation.

Gov. Newsom has already indicating he’ll sign the bill, but opponents say the measure does nothing to address California’s housing shortage that’s driving up prices.

These are just a few of the hundreds of bills that must be approved by midnight Friday to land on the governor’s desk.

