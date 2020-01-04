California lawmakers to return to Capitol on Monday

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — When California lawmakers return to the Capitol Monday, they’ll first be greeted by hundreds of protesters.

Groups against California’s new childhood vaccine laws are returning for another round of demonstrations after causing chaos at the Capitol last year.

The group fiercely opposes the state’s new policy that gives the Department of Health the ability to investigate doctors who write more than five childhood vaccine exemptions a year.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 400 protesters are set to fill the north side lawn and possibly the building.

Once the demonstration is over and lawmakers are settled in, an oversight hearing with some of the country’s biggest telecommunications companies are scheduled for Wednesday.

Lawmakers are set to grill leaders of companies like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint about cellular outages that affected Californians during PG&E’s intentional power shutoffs in October.

The companies have already been scrutinized by state regulators and California’s top emergency management official.

The Senate Energy Utilities and Communication Committee will explore what needs more attention, policy or oversight.

The companies vowed to state regulators last month they would make changes, including adding cell sites and backup generators.

The assembly reconvenes at 1 p.m. Monday while the senate starts at 2 p.m.

