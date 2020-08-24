California lawmakers unanimously vote to ban sale of flavored tobacco products

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Massachusetts lawmakers have approved the nation’s toughest restrictions on flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. The ban was passed by the Senate early Thursday, Nov. 21, before the legislature broke for a holiday recess. It had earlier been passed by the state House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Assembly unanimously voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products on Monday.

This includes flavored e-cigarettes, cigars, and menthol cigarettes.

The 50-0 vote was a huge victory for kids over the tobacco industry.

JUST IN: California lawmakers in the Assembly pass SB793, which would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products statewide



Passed 50-0. pic.twitter.com/DeFnjfi0so — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 24, 2020

A statement released by Matthew L. Myers, the president of the Tobacco-Free Kids campaign, said:

“California lawmakers deserve enormous credit for standing up to a multimillion-dollar barrage of lies from the tobacco industry and taking historic action to end the industry’s predatory targeting of kids, Black Americans and other vulnerable groups with flavored tobacco products.”

It also stated that across the state:

More than 85% of kids using e-cigarettes, use flavored products

More than 85% of kids using little cigars, use flavored products

Officials say nationwide, more than half of the youths who smoke are using menthol cigarettes, ‘including seven out of 10 Black youth smokers.’

Myers said in his statement that ending the sale of menthol cigarettes is a health and social justice issue.

A similar bill was passed in June by the Senate and lawmakers expect this version will pass soon.

Governor Gavin Newsom has also shown support for banning these sales.

Senate sponsor Jerry Hill, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Assembly Health Committee Chair Jim Wood, and Assemblymember Kevin McCarty led this legislation.

Click here for results from a CDC survey on high school students using tobacco products.

