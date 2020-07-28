California lawmakers unveil $100-billion stimulus plan in response to pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Democratic state lawmakers on Monday unveiled a $100-billion economic stimulus plan.

A group of Democrats in both the Senate and Assembly revealed a $100-billion stimulus plan in response to the pandemic.

The proposal includes tax breaks for small businesses, financial relief for undocumented immigrant workers, an increase in affordable housing and renters protections.

Lawmakers say the plan accelerates revenue collection from many already available funding streams without raising taxes, it would also involve borrowing from the federal government to boost the state’s unemployment program.

One of the leaders of the group that came up with the plan, Assemblyman Phil Ting said in a statement in part:

“Our strategy ensures people don’t fall further behind, while also generating opportunities to put people back to work and build a stronger California.”

Governor Gavin Newsom wasn’t ready to comment on the proposal Monday because he says he had not seen the details.

“Growth and inclusion, that’s foundational in terms of any package that needs to move forward. We have to include a framework of bringing people along as we reopen our economy, and grow our economy,” Newsom said.

Some Republicans Monday we’re still reviewing the package before commenting.

With input from the governor and the public, lawmakers in both chambers are aiming to get it passed before the end of session deadline August 31.

