California lawmakers unveil bill that would allow citizens to sue gun industry

California lawmakers have unveiled a bill that would allow private citizens to sue the gun industry, an idea Gov. Newsom pushed for in response to a Texas abortion law.

The bill number is AB1594.

Lawmakers say they’ve been working on this legislation before the Governor’s push. However, some note this is different, saying it holds the industry accountable for shootings.

Whereas the Governor wanted private citizens to enforce a ban on assault weapons and ghost guns.

Assemblyman Mike Gipson says later this week he will be introducing legislation with what Governor Newsom pushed for – empowering citizens to sue gun industry to enforce a ban on assault weapons and ghost guns.