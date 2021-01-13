California leaders react after Trump impeached for 2nd time

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — State leaders and significant figures are sharing their thoughts after President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time on Wednesday.

Trump is the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.

A majority of the U.S. House voted to impeach President Trump, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results — a speech that was followed by a mob of his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol.

“This is a historically terrible presidency,” Alex Padilla wrote on Twitter. “A second impeachment moves us closer to ensuring Trump doesn’t have another shot at trying to destroy our federal government and roll the clock back on our country’s progress.”

Ten Republicans voted for Impeachment in the House, including Rep. David Valadao who is from California.

Valadao said President Trump’s inciting rhetoric was “un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense.”

Below is a thread of reactions from local leaders.

Let me be clear-we didn’t impeach Donald Trump for the next 8 days, we voted to protect our democracy for the next 800 years. — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 13, 2021

Just voted w/ Ds & Rs to impeach @POTUS. If inciting an insurrection isn’t an impeachable offense, nothing is. The Capitol is a war zone. We're bracing for more attacks. We’re not doing this for the next 8 days, we’re doing this to protect the next 800 years of this democracy. pic.twitter.com/6KRe25A2bT — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 13, 2021

The House has spoken. This is a major step towards healing our country. I urge the Senate to follow their lead and remove + ban Trump from office immediately. Every day he remains in office is a threat to the vitality of our democracy and the safety of the American people. pic.twitter.com/BXuuwxb1GV — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) January 13, 2021

Donald Trump incited a violent, white supremacist, domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol.



Today, I'll be voting to impeach him for a second time. He is an unprecedented threat to our democracy & national security –– that calls for unprecedented action to remove him. pic.twitter.com/J0qhsnAwuC — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 13, 2021

I voted yes…again. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 13, 2021

I just voted to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection against our democracy. — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) January 13, 2021

Impeached. Again. This is a historically terrible presidency. A second impeachment moves us closer to ensuring Trump doesn’t have another shot at trying to destroy our federal government and roll the clock back on our country’s progress. — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) January 13, 2021

Just voted for the most bipartisan impeachment in US history – to address the worst betrayal of any President in our history. — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) January 13, 2021

I just voted to impeach President Trump for inciting a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. I'm hosting a virtual town hall tonight to answer your questions about this and other issues. Sign up below: https://t.co/aF4x5KAxFg — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) January 13, 2021

That’s why today I voted for the Article of Impeachment charging the President with inciting this grave attack. He must be held accountable. The Senate must swiftly convict and remove him from office. — Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson (@RepThompson) January 13, 2021

I joined a bipartisan group of colleagues in voting to impeach President Trump for inciting last week’s insurrection. I now urge the Senate to convict and prevent him from ever endangering our democracy again. pic.twitter.com/2yUStHnok2 — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 13, 2021

I am not asking my GOP colleagues to show the same courage the Capitol Police showed last week to defend our lives and democracy.



I'm just asking them to do their job and remove the man who incited the attack. pic.twitter.com/Qu8Oaxsebq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 13, 2021

I am voting to impeach because, as Lincoln said, “no grievance is a fit object of redress by mob law.” To be worthy of this Capitol we all hold sacred, let’s finally invest the trillions needed for good jobs, universal health care, and education in places that are hurting. pic.twitter.com/lRP7QW90IG — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) January 13, 2021

Based on the facts before me, I have to go with my gut and vote my conscience. I voted to impeach President Trump. His inciting rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense. It’s time to put country over politics. — Rep. David Valadao (@RepDavidValadao) January 13, 2021

Donald Trump just made history as the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.



For the sake of our democracy, let’s make history again by making him the first president to be convicted by the Senate. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 13, 2021