California leaders react after Trump impeached for 2nd time

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — State leaders and significant figures are sharing their thoughts after President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time on Wednesday.
Trump is the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.
A majority of the U.S. House voted to impeach President Trump, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results — a speech that was followed by a mob of his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol.
“This is a historically terrible presidency,” Alex Padilla wrote on Twitter. “A second impeachment moves us closer to ensuring Trump doesn’t have another shot at trying to destroy our federal government and roll the clock back on our country’s progress.”
Ten Republicans voted for Impeachment in the House, including Rep. David Valadao who is from California.
Valadao said President Trump’s inciting rhetoric was “un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense.”
Below is a thread of reactions from local leaders.